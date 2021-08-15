Insider Buying: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. Analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.