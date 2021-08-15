Insider Buying: Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Insider Purchases A$99,000.00 in Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) insider Bronwyn Barnes purchased 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,000.00 ($70,714.29).

Bronwyn Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Indiana Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals. It primarily holds interests in the Gawler Craton gold project that covers an area of 5,090 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as IMX Resources Limited and changed its name to Indiana Resources Limited in June 2016.

