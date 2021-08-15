Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Scott A. Reed acquired 1,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $13,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LSEA opened at $8.57 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

