Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Buys 175,000 Shares of Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas bought 175,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenan Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qumu alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of Qumu stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80.

Shares of QUMU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94. Qumu Co. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Qumu by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the first quarter worth $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Qumu in the first quarter worth $116,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUMU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.