Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $1,632,351.16 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $672.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

