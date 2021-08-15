Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $18,600.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,647 shares in the company, valued at $15,044,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

MTSI stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.