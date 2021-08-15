Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Sells 1,674 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of POOL stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.83. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
