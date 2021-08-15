Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Sells 1,674 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.83. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.