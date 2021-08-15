Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

REGN stock opened at $624.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

