Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
REGN stock opened at $624.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.51.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.