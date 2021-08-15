Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) EVP Sells $103,148.56 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WWW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

