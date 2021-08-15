Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85.

Integra Gold Company Profile (CVE:ICG)

Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.