Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $22.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

