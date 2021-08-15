Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.0215334 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.