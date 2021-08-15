Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on IKTSY. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Intertek Group stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 1,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

