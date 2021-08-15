inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

A number of research firms have commented on INTT. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.