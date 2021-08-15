Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 135.33%.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Earnings History for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

