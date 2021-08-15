Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 135.33%.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

