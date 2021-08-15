Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Down 97.9% in July

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVT opened at $0.02 on Friday. Inventergy Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Inventergy Global Company Profile
