Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Down 97.9% in July

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVT opened at $0.02 on Friday. Inventergy Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.