Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Raised by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after buying an additional 313,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 378,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

