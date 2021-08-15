Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,657,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 96,191 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 33,896 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

