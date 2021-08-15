Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,672. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

