Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

