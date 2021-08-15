Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.81). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 287.20 ($3.75), with a volume of 594,289 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Insiders have sold 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695 in the last quarter.

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

