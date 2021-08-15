iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. 1,332,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

