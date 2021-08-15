iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 4.0% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000.

USRT stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05.

