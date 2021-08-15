iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 127,730 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,883,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.42. 11,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.58. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $70.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.626 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

