iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2,945.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,215,000 after buying an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

IOO opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $74.20.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

