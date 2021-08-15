iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

