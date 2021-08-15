iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

