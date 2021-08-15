iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBHC. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 11,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

