iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.36 and last traded at $112.32. Approximately 3,551,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,291,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.