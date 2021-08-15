iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lessened by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after buying an additional 607,038 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,586,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

