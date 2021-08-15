iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Lessened by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. 998,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,232. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

