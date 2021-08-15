iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 14,048,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

