iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

