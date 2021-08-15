iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $447.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

