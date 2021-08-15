iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

