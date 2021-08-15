iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

