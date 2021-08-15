iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

