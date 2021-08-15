Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $106.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.94. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

