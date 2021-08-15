iSun (ISUN) to Release Earnings on Monday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) is scheduled to be releasing its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect iSun to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. On average, analysts expect iSun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISUN. TheStreet cut iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSun stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of iSun at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.