iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.64 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $864.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41.

ITOS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

