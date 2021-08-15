ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,489. ITT has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

