J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 80.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

