Jane Elizabeth Judd Sells 1,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jane Elizabeth Judd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00.
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.