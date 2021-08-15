Jane Elizabeth Judd Sells 1,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Elizabeth Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,676,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after buying an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

