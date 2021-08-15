Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 61,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,303. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

