Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cabot Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

