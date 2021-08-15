Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

HRTX stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 839,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

