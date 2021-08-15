Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sysco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,630,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

