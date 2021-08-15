Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

JEN opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.98. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52 week high of €30.30 ($35.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

