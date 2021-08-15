John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.98% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,905,000.

Shares of JHMD opened at $34.89 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $35.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.