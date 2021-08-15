Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

